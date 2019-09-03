Riley Unroe Named Southern League Player of the Week

September 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Southern League of Professional Baseball Clubs announced on Tuesday morning that Mississippi Braves infielder Riley Unroe has been named Southern League Player of the Week for his performance during the final week of the regular season, Aug. 26-Sept. 2.

Unroe, 24, hit in all seven games last week, batting .407 (11-for-27) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs,10 RBI, three runs scored, one stolen base, .467 OBP and 1.245 OPS. Unroe led the league in RBI, total bases (21), and ranked among the leaders in hits (2nd, 11), extra-base hits (2nd, 5), homers (T-2nd), slugging (3rd, .778) and OPS (3rd).

Unroe began his seven-game hitting streak by homering in both games of a doubleheader at Biloxi last Tuesday. The Mesa, Arizona native posted three-RBI performances twice last week and added multiple hits in three games. Over 77 games this season for the M-Braves, Unroe is batting .285 (77-for-270) with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 37 RBI, nine stolen bases and a .350 OBP. Unroe began the 2019 season in the Florida State League for the High-A Florida FireFrogs where he was named a midseason All-Star.

A second-round selection by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2019 draft out of Desert Ridge (AZ) High School, Unroe was selected in the Rule 5 draft by the Atlanta Braves in December, 2018.

Unroe is the fourth Mississippi player to earn a Southern League weekly award this season joining Connor Lien (Hitter of the Week, April 15-21), Kyle Muller (Pitcher of the Week, May 20-26) and Drew Waters (Hitter of the Week, June 10-16).

Pensacola pitcher Bailey Ober took home Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors.

The M-Braves closed out the 2019 regular season on Monday at Trustmark Park with a 3-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.