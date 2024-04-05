Reds Pitcher Ian Gibaut to Join Dragons on Rehab Assignment

April 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster addition today:

Right-handed pitcher Ian Gibaut (juh-BO) has been added to the Dayton roster on a Major League injury rehabilitation assignment. He will not count towards the Midwest League roster limit of 30 players.

Gibaut appeared in a team-leading 74 games for the Reds last season, all out of the bullpen. He posted a record of 8-4 with a 3.33 earned run average and three saves. Gibaut has appeared in 135 MLB games with the Reds, Rays, Rangers, Twins, and Guardians. On April 10, 2016, Gibaut pitched against the Dragons at Day Air Ballpark as a member of the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Tonight's game is the season-opener for the Dragons as they host the Lansing Lugnuts at 7:10 pm at Day Air Ballpark. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

