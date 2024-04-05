Bullpen Dazzles, Chiefs Win Opener 2-1

Appleton, WI - Wilfredo Pereira and Cade Winquest combined to allow just one hit over 8 1/3 innings of work to push the Chiefs to a season-opening 2-1 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

After Peoria went down in order in the top of the first, 2022 first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe drew the Opening Night start for the Chiefs. Following a walk, Hjerpe punched out consecutive Wisconsin hitters. However, a walk, a hit by pitch and a bases loaded walk to Matt Wood gave the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead. Hjerpe reached his pitch count limit in the first inning and was forced to exit the contest. Pereira whiffed Jadher Areinamo to end the threat.

On a cold night in Appleton, the Chiefs scratched a pair of runs in the third inning to take a lead they would not relinquish. Joshua Baez, a 2021 second-round pick, led off the frame with an infield single. Following a steal of second base, one of Peoria's five swipes in the game, Baez advanced to third on a groundout. The next batter, Won-Bin Cho, lifted a fly ball into left field that caromed off the glove of Jheremy Vargas, allowing Baez to tie the score, 1-1. Cho, the Cardinals No. 9 prospect, manufactured what turned out to be the winning run. The 20-year-old outfielder swiped second and third, later scoring on an overthrow of third base.

With a 2-1 advantage, Pereira retired six of the final seven batters he faced, surrendering an infield hit to Wood, the only Wisconsin hit of the night. He exited after 3 1/3 innings with six strikeouts in relief.

In the bottom of the fifth, Winquest entered out of the bullpen to make his High-A debut. The hard-throwing right hander punched out a pair in his first inning of work. After a two-out walk in the sixth, Winquest then retired the next eight batters he faced.

In the ninth, Winquest issued a walk to Wood, who reached four times for Wisconsin. The 2022 draftee responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end the contest. Winquest matched Pereira, who earned the win, with six punchouts. He did not allow a hit over five shutout frames to record a rare 15-out save.

Friday's opener featured just four hits between the two clubs. Baez, Michael Curialle and Zach Levenson added hits for the Chiefs.

Peoria's 2-1 victory marked their first Opening Day win since a 10-2 drubbing of Cedar Rapids in 2019.

The series continues Saturday from Appleton. Hancel Rincon is scheduled to start and make his High-A debut for the Chiefs. He'll be opposed by Alexander Cornielle of Wisconsin. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.

