Bullpen Dazzles, Chiefs Win Opener 2-1
April 5, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
Appleton, WI - Wilfredo Pereira and Cade Winquest combined to allow just one hit over 8 1/3 innings of work to push the Chiefs to a season-opening 2-1 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
After Peoria went down in order in the top of the first, 2022 first-round pick Cooper Hjerpe drew the Opening Night start for the Chiefs. Following a walk, Hjerpe punched out consecutive Wisconsin hitters. However, a walk, a hit by pitch and a bases loaded walk to Matt Wood gave the Timber Rattlers a 1-0 lead. Hjerpe reached his pitch count limit in the first inning and was forced to exit the contest. Pereira whiffed Jadher Areinamo to end the threat.
On a cold night in Appleton, the Chiefs scratched a pair of runs in the third inning to take a lead they would not relinquish. Joshua Baez, a 2021 second-round pick, led off the frame with an infield single. Following a steal of second base, one of Peoria's five swipes in the game, Baez advanced to third on a groundout. The next batter, Won-Bin Cho, lifted a fly ball into left field that caromed off the glove of Jheremy Vargas, allowing Baez to tie the score, 1-1. Cho, the Cardinals No. 9 prospect, manufactured what turned out to be the winning run. The 20-year-old outfielder swiped second and third, later scoring on an overthrow of third base.
With a 2-1 advantage, Pereira retired six of the final seven batters he faced, surrendering an infield hit to Wood, the only Wisconsin hit of the night. He exited after 3 1/3 innings with six strikeouts in relief.
In the bottom of the fifth, Winquest entered out of the bullpen to make his High-A debut. The hard-throwing right hander punched out a pair in his first inning of work. After a two-out walk in the sixth, Winquest then retired the next eight batters he faced.
In the ninth, Winquest issued a walk to Wood, who reached four times for Wisconsin. The 2022 draftee responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end the contest. Winquest matched Pereira, who earned the win, with six punchouts. He did not allow a hit over five shutout frames to record a rare 15-out save.
Friday's opener featured just four hits between the two clubs. Baez, Michael Curialle and Zach Levenson added hits for the Chiefs.
Peoria's 2-1 victory marked their first Opening Day win since a 10-2 drubbing of Cedar Rapids in 2019.
The series continues Saturday from Appleton. Hancel Rincon is scheduled to start and make his High-A debut for the Chiefs. He'll be opposed by Alexander Cornielle of Wisconsin. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 5, 2024
- Bandits Bats Go Cold in Opening Night Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Bullpen Dazzles, Chiefs Win Opener 2-1 - Peoria Chiefs
- Beloit Scores Three in the Eighth, Tops Cedar Rapids 3-1 on Opening Night - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Chiefs Chill Out Timber Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Loons Walk-Off Winners on 17th Opening Day - Great Lakes Loons
- Tincaps Fall In Season Opener - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Lowder Is Exceptional But Dragons Fall to Lansing, 1-0 on Opening Night - Dayton Dragons
- Lugnuts Blank Dragons 1-0 to Open 28th Season - Lansing Lugnuts
- 'Caps, Captains Season-Opener Canned - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Captains' 2024 Season-Opener Postponed Due to Rain - Lake County Captains
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday, April 5 (Opening Night) - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: April 5 at Great Lakes - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Reds Pitcher Ian Gibaut to Join Dragons on Rehab Assignment - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.