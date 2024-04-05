Bandits Bats Go Cold in Opening Night Loss

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits left 10 runners on base and hit 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position on Friday, as they fell to the South Bend Cubs on Opening Night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Despite out-hitting the Cubs 7-6, the Bandits never led during the contest and trailed from the second batter of the game on after Jefferson Rojas launched a solo shot off Quad Cities' right-hander Ben Kudrna.

South Bend pushed the lead to 2-0 on Jonathon Long's RBI single in the third and then moved ahead 3-0 in the sixth against Bandits reliever Cooper McKeehan when Brett Bateman slashed a two-out RBI single into left-center field.

Bateman's RBI would be the only run surrendered by the Quad Cities bullpen, with Chazz Martinez (1.1 IP, 3 SO), A.J. Block (2.0 IP, 2 SO), and Natanael Garabitos (1.0 IP, 1 SO) all turning in scoreless efforts, but Bandits failed to score until down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, when Carson Roccaforte doubled in Dustin Dickerson against Jose Romero.

However, the South Bend closer quickly snuffed out the rally, striking out the next batter, Carter Jensen, on four pitches for the last of the Cubs staff's 16 on the ballgame.

Tyler Santana (1-0) earned the win for South Bend, matching starter Drew Gray's 3.0 scoreless innings with 3.0 of his own. Kudrna (0-1) took the loss for Quad Cities, allowing two earned runs over 3.2 innings.

Chase Watkins (1) earned a hold with 2.0 shutout frames and four strikeouts, while Jose Romero (1) snagged a save, pitching the ninth inning and allowing the lone Bandits run.

Quad Cities will continue its three-game Opening Weekend set against the Cubs on Saturday, as Steven Zobac gets the start against South Bend's Grant Kipp. First pitch at Modern Woodmen Park is set for 6:00 p.m.

