Reds Drop Opener Sunday Night at Pioneer Park

August 11, 2019





GREENEVILLE, TN - The Burlington Royals (31-21) took the opener against the Greeneville Reds (18-31) 8-1 at Pioneer Park Sunday night. In his G-Reds debut, RHP Jonathan Tripp allowed a hit and struck out five over 2.1 scoreless innings.

Maikel Garcia reached on Ranser Amador's error at shortstop on the second pitch of the game, and moved into scoring position after Jack Gethings' sacrifice bunt. Jake Means hit the first of three straight RBI extra base hits, a triple, to score Garcia for the games first run. Vinnie Pasquantino and Logan Porter followed with back-to-back RBI-doubles.

William Hancock and Mikey Filia hit back-to-back singles to open the fourth. Both advanced on a wild pitch. Hancock scored Burlington's fourth run on David Hollie's sacrifice fly.

After recording the first two outs in the fourth, RHP Noah Murdock (W, 3-1) walked A.J. Bumpass to extend the inning. Bum- pass went first-to-third on Carlos Reina's double, and scored on Danielito Remy's RBI infield single.

Means reached on an error with two outs in the seventh, and scored on Pasquantino's RBI-triple to extend the Royals lead to 5-1. Porter hit a two-run single in the ninth, and Pasquantino scored on a throwing error to round out the scoring.

Murdock earned his third win in relief, he allowed a run on three hits and a walk in three innings. RHP Tyler Garbee (L, 2-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in 3.2 innings for his second loss. Garbee also walked one and struck out four. LHP A.J. Franklin (S, 1) allowed just one hit and struck out five over three scoreless innings for his first save.

The Reds will look to even up the series at Pioneer Park Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM. LHP Jose Salvador (2-3, 5.12) will take the ball for Greeneville against RHP Delvin Capellan (3-1, 5.79).

