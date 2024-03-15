RedHawks, Valley News Live, Gray Digital Media Reach TV Deal for 2024

March 15, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Fargo, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have a television home for the 2024 season. The team announced today they have reached agreement with Valley News Live and Gray Digital Media to broadcast most, if not all, of the RedHawks' 100 regular season games home and away on digital channel 11.4 "The 365", formerly The Circle, including potential playoff games.

This marks the first full-season television broadcast agreement in RedHawks team history. BEK Television broadcasted a limited number of RedHawks home and away games last season. Meanwhile, RedHawks games will continue to be available on the American Association of Professional Baseball's subscription service, www.AAbaseball.TV.

"We are very excited for this partnership because it gives RedHawks fans the chance to watch their favorite team at all times during the season on local television," said Brad Thom, CEO/President of Fargo Baseball, LLC. "It really helps us grow the RedHawks brand, better promote upcoming games, and provides more marketing opportunities for our sponsors."

Production services of all home games will still be managed by the RedHawks with additional graphic and technical support provided by Valley News Live. Away games will be transmitted to Valley News Live via a live video feed courtesy of the opposing team. All audio, for both home and away games, will be simulcast with the RedHawks radio network with longtime play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels on the call.

"We are thrilled and honored to partner with the RedHawks to bring baseball excitement to the entire Red River Valley for the 2024 season," said Ike Walker, VP and General Manager at Valley News Live. "The ultimate RedHawks experience can always be had at the stadium, but the next best option is being able to watch the home team from the comfort of your living room. The partnership will also lend itself to greater opportunities for team coverage for baseball fans throughout the season."

Fargo-Moorhead opens the 2024 American Association season with a six-game homestand, beginning Friday, May 10th against the Lincoln Saltdogs. Coverage will begin at 7 pm with the first pitch around 7:02 pm. The first away series is Friday, May 17th at Sioux Falls, part of a ten-game road trip with additional stops in Lincoln and Cleburne, TX.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule and for ticket information, call 701-235-6161 or go to www.fmredhawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.