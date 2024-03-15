Triple-A Bat, Hard-Throwing Righty Join Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Two more impact players have signed with the Kansas City Monarchs in their quest to repeat as American Association champions.

Josh Bissonette, an infielder who played in Triple-A with the Pirates last season, and former Red Sox pitching prospect Nate Tellier have signed with the Monarchs for 2024.

The Monarchs now have 12 players signed for the 2024 season, which begins May 10. The club's home opener is May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

Bissonette, 27, joins the Monarchs directly from Triple-A Indianapolis in the Pirates organization. He played 51 games in Indy in 2023, earning a solid 23/34 BB/K ratio while posting a .600 OPS.

"I've heard a lot of great things about Josh as a ballplayer, but I'm even more impressed by him as a person," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We're looking forward to seeing him in Kansas City."

The Anaheim Hills, California native was drafted by Pittsburgh in the 31st round after four years at Baylor, where he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors in 2018. He owns a .230/.317/.296 slash line in four affiliated seasons.

Tellier, 25, comes to Kansas City from the Red Sox organization, where he pitched in big-league spring training earlier this year.

"Nate is a high-strikeout guy with some good velocity," Calfapietra said. "He has a good rising fastball that misses bats. He should be a nice piece in our pitching staff."

Tellier was a two-way star at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA Division III) from 2017 to 2020. The right-hander left the Corsairs with a 2.68 ERA and .342 career batting average.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts native signed with his hometown Red Sox in 2020, making his pro debut in 2021. He posted a 2.31 ERA over 15 relief appearances in that debut season, splitting time between rookie ball and Class A Salem.

Tellier was promoted to High-A Greenville in 2022 and spent all of 2023 with that organization. He's struck out 12.1 batters per nine innings over 72 career MiLB appearances.

For more on the Monarchs' 2024 roster, head to MonarchsBaseball.com/Roster.

