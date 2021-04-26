RedHawks to Play California Dogecoin in Two Exhibition Games

FARGO, ND -- The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks will play two exhibition games against the California Dogecoin May 11 and May 12 at Newman Outdoor Field, the team announced Monday. The exhibition games will serve as warm ups for the RedHawks ahead of the 2021 American Association regular season that will begin May 18.

The RedHawks and Dogecoin will meet for the first time in their respective histories when they tangle at Newman Outdoor Field. The exhition meetings will follow the schedule below.

May 11 - First Pitch 6 p.m.

May 12 - First Pitch 11 a.m.

About California: The California Dogecoin of Fairfield Professional Baseball Club began play for the 2020 season in the Liberation Professional Baseball League. A unique mashup between family fun and crypto currency promotion! 1 DOGE still equals 1 DOGE! Other franchises have effectively cross promoted with companies in the wine industry. This will be a unique opportunity to cross promote with the crypto currency / blockchain / tech industry and not only have a fan base locally but a global fan base. That dog has never let anyone down! It is always looking at you like The Mona Lisa and an amazing project and community that can positively promote this growing industry. What better way to promote digital currencies than with a professional sports franchise in an area of the country known for being at the cutting edge of technology breakthroughs.

The RedHawks begin the 2021 season on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders at The Depot at Cleburne Station on May 18th and then return for the home opener May 25th against the Chicago Dogs, with the first pitch set for 7:02pm at Newman Outdoor Field.

This year also marks the RedHawks' 25th anniversary. Single game and season tickets, along with flex packs are on sale now. The 2021 schedule and list of promotions are available at fmredhawks.com.

