Final Edition of the Inside Pitch Airs Tuesday Evening

WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Tuesday, April 27th on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Inside Pitch airs live from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time.

April's guests include Goldeyes' field manager Rick Forney, Goldeyes' outfielder Jay Gonzalez, Sioux City Explorers' field manager Steve Montgomery, Rapsodo Manager of Key Accounts and Recruiting Brian Page, and Cleburne Railroaders' broadcaster Brad Allred.

Forney heads into his 16th year as Goldeyes' manager and his 25th overall within the organization. During his first 15 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .544 winning percentage, 11 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). Forney was voted American Association Manager of the Year in 2020, marking the second time he has earned the award.

Gonzalez signed with the Goldeyes on February 2nd and is entering his eighth season of professional baseball. The 29-year-old has a lifetime .372 on-base percentage, and has reached the Double-A level three times in his career. Gonzalez helped the Puerto Rican National Team win the Gold Medal at the 2019 Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru.

Montgomery is in his eighth year and seventh season as Explorers' manager, and has guided the club to a .583 winning percentage. The Explorers have reached the playoffs four times in their past five seasons, and have twice won 70-plus games under Montgomery. The Ohio native pitched professionally for nine seasons, including three with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Page pitched collegiately at Anderson University (Anderson, Indiana) where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing and later a Masters of Business Administration. Earlier this month, Rapsodo was introduced as the official technology partner of the American Association. Founded in 2010, Rapsodo is a leading technology company helping athletes in multiple sports reach their potential through data and analytics. In addition to serving as Manager of Key Accounts and Recruiting, Page co-hosts the Rapsodo Baseball Podcast.

Allred has been part of Cleburne's broadcast team since the franchise's inaugural season in 2017. This past March, the Railroaders underwent an organizational rebrand while also expanding its ownership group. The new ownership includes former Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Seattle Seahawks punter Jon Ryan. Allred co-hosts RailTalk Live throughout the calendar year, and is the Executive Director of Texas-based professional wrestling promotion Lucha Brutal.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on 93.7 FM CJNU, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2021 Inside Pitch Remaining Dates

Tuesday, April 27th

(all shows air from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. For information on 2021 Goldeyes season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

