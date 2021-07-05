RedHawks Spoil Milkmen's 4th of July Celebrations

Milwaukee Milkmen outfielder Tony Rosselli

Franklin, WI. - The Milwaukee Milkmen fell 13-3 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Sunday, marking the first time of the season that the Milkmen have been swept.

After Milkmen starter Myles Smith wriggled out of a jam with runners on second and third base with one out, Brett Vertigan smacked his second home run of the year, making it 2-1 Milkmen. Fargo-Moorhead scored their first run on a Corelle Prime single in the first.

The lead wouldn't last for long though, as Jordan George of the RedHawks hit a 2-run blast in the bottom of the 3rd, giving Fargo the 4-2 lead.

It was all downhill from there for the Milkmen, as the RedHawks tacked on a run in the fourth inning and kept a 4th of July hit parade going in the fifth. Fargo-Moorhead right fielder John Silviano blasted a 2-run homer, making it 7-2. Will Zimmerman added an RBI single and former Milkman Manny Boscan doubled home Zimmerman to make it a 9-2 ballgame.

The Milkmen changed pitchers in the bottom of the sixth when Ryan Boyer relieved Myles Smith, but it would unfortunately not change the team's fortunes, as Kevin Krause and George from Fargo-Moorhead tacked two runs onto the lead in the 6th.

After Fargo-Moorhead tacked on three more runs in the third, the Milkmen had something to cheer about in the top of the ninth when Tony Rosselli connected on a pitch from the RedHawk's Luke Lind, sending it over the fence but it was much too little, much too late for the Milkmen.

Following the sweep, Milwaukee and Fargo-Moorhead are both a half game behind division leader, the Chicago Dogs.

The Milkmen return to Franklin Field for a six-game homestand against the Cleburne Railroaders and the Houston Apollos. Promotions for the homestand include First Responders Night, a visit from the Zooperstars, and more!

The homestand will also mark the return of 100% seating capacity at Franklin Field.

Tickets and more info at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com.

