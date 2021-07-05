Kevin Krause Named AA Batter of the Week

July 5, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, N.D. - The American Association of Professional Baseball named RedHawks catcher/outfielder Kevin Krause as the Pointstreak Batter of the Week, for the week of June 28 to July 4. This is the first time Krause has earned American Association weekly honors. Pointstreak is the official statistician of the American Association.

Over last week's seven-game homestand, Krause went 14-for-25 (.560 average) with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight RBIs, and 25 total bases. His best game cam on June 30, when he went 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a 9-5 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Krause hit safely in every game last week and had multiple hits in five of seven contests over that span. He had an otherworldly OPS of 1.625 over his last seven games.

Krause is slashing .344/.408/.520 in 125 in 142 plate appearances over 33 games this season for the RedHawks. He trails only Leo Pina for the team lead in batting.

Kevin Krause joined the RedHawks in 2021 for his fifth season of professional baseball and second in indy ball. He has split time during his professional career catching and playing the outfield. Krause most recently appeared in 2018 for the Rockland Boulders in the Can-Am League. He made 99 appearances and led the team in hitting with a slash line of .331/.399/.504 with 122 hits, 49 RBIs, 30 doubles, 10 home runs, and two triples. He had a 14-game hitting streak from July 18 to Aug. 10 for the Boulders, 35 multi-hit games and was named the Can-League Player of the Week for the week of Aug. 13, 2018. He picked up four hits on July 12 in an 8-5 loss at Quebec.

Originally selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 9th Round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft, Krause started his professional career with the short-season Single-A Jamestown Jammers in 2014 and hit .276/.363/.560 in 39 games. He missed the 2015 season due to a partial UCL tear and had Tommy John surgery in June of that year. He returned midseason in 2016 with an All-Star campaign for the West Virginia Black Bears in the New York-Penn League, hitting .273/.400/.369 with 48 hits, six doubles, a triple, three home runs, and 20 RBIs in 52 games. In his last full season with the Pirates organization in 2017, Krause hit .276/.370/.459 with 78 hits, 43 RBIs, 18 doubles, and 10 home runs in 86 games for the Advanced-A Bradenton Marauders despite missing time with a hamstring injury. He appeared in two games for the Double-A Altoona Curve in 2018 before being released and signing with the Boulders in the Can-Am League.

Krause appeared in 135 collegiate games and was a two-time All-American for Stony Brook, hitting .273/.377/.453 with 153 hits, 97 RBIs, 31 doubles, and 11 home runs over three seasons. He helped lead the Seawolves to their first College World Series appearance in 2012, knocking off LSU in Baton Rouge, La. in the NCAA Super Regional. The 2012 Stony Brook team was only the second No. 4 seed to win a Super Regional - the other, Fresno State in 2008, also featured a future RedHawks player (Tommy Mendonca, 2018). He majored in healthcare administration and management. Krause played high school baseball at Tottenville High School on Staten Island, N.Y. He took home the Muche-Ohalek award - given to the Staten Island baseball player who best combines athletic ability, citizenship, and sportsmanship - in 2010.

The RedHawks begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday, July 6 in Jackson, Tenn. against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. After three games against the Fish, Fargo-Moorhead will travel to Lincoln, Neb. for a three-game set against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park. Chris Coste and company will return to Fargo on July 13 for a seven-game homestand against the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Winnipeg Goldeyes.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.