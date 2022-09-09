RedHawks Ride Big Second to Even Series, Double Elimination Game Saturday

September 9, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes lost 8-3 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Game Two of the American Association Division Series at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night.

The best-of-three series is now tied 1-1.

The RedHawks took early control of the game with a five-run bottom of the second. Leobaldo Pina led off with a single down the right field line, setting up a two-run home run to right-centre from John Silviano. Two batters later, Evan Alexander doubled down the left field line and took third on a wild pitch. After Alec Olund walked, Alexander scored the RedHawks' third run on a two-out wild pitch. Peter Maris capped the rally with a two-run home run to right.

In the bottom of the fifth, Manuel Boscan doubled to right-centre leading off and scored on a wild pitch on a third strike to Silviano.

The Goldeyes cut into the RedHawks' lead in the top of the sixth when Ian Sagdal crushed a leadoff home run down the right field line.

Fargo-Moorhead pushed the advantage to 7-1 in the bottom of the sixth on a solo homer to left from Olund.

Jacob Rhinesmith doubled down the right field line leading off the top of the seventh. After Tanner Riley relieved RedHawks' starter Tyler Grauer, Michael Crouse smacked an opposite-field, two-run home run to right-centre.

The RedHawks' scored the game's final run in the bottom of the eight on a Boscan bases-loaded, fielder's choice that brought home Alexander.

Grauer (1-0) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits over six-plus innings. Grauer walked two and struck out five.

Goldeyes' starter Luis Ramirez (0-1) took the loss, allowing six earned runs on eight hits in five innings. Ramirez walked one and struck out eight.

The winner-take-all Game Three of the American Association Division Series is Saturday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Freisis Adames (0-0, 0.00) faces left-hander Peyton Wigginton (0-0, 0.00). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.