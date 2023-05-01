RedHawks Host Exhibition Games Friday and Saturday

Fargo, ND | The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are back and hosting two exhibition games Friday, May 5th at 6:00 PM and Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 PM vs the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 701-235-6161.

Parking: Parking for the exhibition games will be in the Fargodome parking lot. Transportation to and from the parking lot will be available.

This will be the first time the RedHawks hit the field following its 2022 American Association Championship.

Following the two home exhibitions, the team will hit the road to Sioux City before heading to Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Ill. for Opening Day against Kane County on May 11th.

The RedHawks Home opener is slated for May 15th at 6:30 vs the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

