Cougars Return Randolph, Add Upshaw

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars signed outfielders Cornelius Randolph and Armond Upshaw this week.

Randolph returns to the Cougars after a successful 2022 season with the team. The Georgia native slashed .310/.394/.517 while also amassing 24 doubles, 14 home runs, 13 stolen bases and 64 RBI. Before joining the Cougars, Randolph had a seven year career in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Randolph was drafted by the Phillies in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

"Cornelius is one of the best all around players in this league," Cougars Manager George Tsamis said. "He can hit, he can run and he is a really good outfielder. He plays the game hard and we are fortunate to have him with us."

Randolph played a majority of his career in left field and has posted a .982 fielding percentage overall. At the plate, he arguably had his best year in 2017 when he accumulated 13 home runs in 55 RBIs, and a .250/.338/.402 slash line. Over his career Randolph has also posted a .713 OPS over 2,087 plate appearances.

Upshaw joins the Cougars for his first season in 2023. He was drafted in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. During his six seasons in the Nationals organization, Upshaw played in 385 games and had 1267 at-bats. He saw most of his success at the High-A level where he carried a .725 OPS, 15 doubles, 7 triples and 33 stolen bases.

"Armond is going to be a really exciting player for us," Tsamis said. "We can't wait to see what he can do."

2023 Kane County Cougars Signings

INF Josh Allen

RHP CJ Carter

INF Galli Cribbs Jr.

RHP CJ Eldred

RHP Jack Fox

OF Dondrei Hubbard

INF Pete Kozma

RHP Westin Muir

RHP Logan Nissen

OF Cornelius Randolph

RHP Ryan Richardson

OF Armond Upshaw

LHP Spencer Van Scoyoc

