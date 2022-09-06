RedHawks Finish Second in West Division and Face Goldeyes in First Round of Aapb Playoffs

September 6, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, N.D. â - After losing 5-8 to the Kansas City Monarchs on Monday, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks finish the 2022 regular season with a record of 64-36 (2nd place - West Division) and will now face the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the first round of the American Association Division Playoffs. With the win on Monday, Kansas City (65-35) clinched the West Division and selected the fourth-place Lincoln Saltdogs as their first-round opponent, which sets up the second-place RedHawks facing the third-place Goldeyes (53-47) in the other division series.

The best-of-three series is scheduled with Game 1 on Wednesday, September 9 at 6:35 p.m. in Winnipeg, MB at Shaw Park. The series will shift to Newman Outdoor Field as the RedHawks will host Game 2 on Friday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m. and if necessary, Game 3 on Saturday, September 10, also at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for Game 2 are on sale now and can be purchased online at fmredhawks.com, in-person or over-the-phone at 701-235-6161. Game 3 tickets will go on sale immediately following Game 2, if the series is tied. All playoff games will be broadcasted on AABaseball.TV with Games 1, 2 and 3 airing locally on 740 The Fan (740 AM/107.3 FM).

2022 American Association Division Playoff Series - #2 F-M RedHawks vs #3 Winnipeg Goldeyes:

Game 1 Wednesday, September 7 Shaw Park - 6:35 p.m.

Game 2 Friday, September 9 Newman Outdoor Field - 6:30 p.m.

Game 3* Saturday, September 10 Newman Outdoor Field - 6:30 p.m. (*if necessary)

This will be the 11th postseason meeting all-time between the RedHawks and Winnipeg and the first since the 2012 American Association Division Series. The RedHawks lead the playoff series, 6-5, over Winnipeg.

RedHawks vs Winnipeg Playoff History:

1996 - Northern League West Division Championship Series (RedHawks won 2-1)

1997 - Northern League West Division Championship Series (Goldeyes won 3-2)

1998 - Northern League West Division Championship Series (RedHawks won 3-1)

1999 - Northern League Central Conference Championship Series (Goldeyes won 3-0)

2000 - Northern League West Division Championship Series (RedHawks won 3-0)

2001 - Northern League West Division Championship Series (Goldeyes won 3-2)

2003 - Northern League Championship Series (RedHawks won 3-1)

2006 - Northern League North Division Championship Series (RedHawks won 3-2)

2009 - Northern League Division Series (RedHawks won 3-2)

2012 - American Association Division Series (Goldeyes won 3-1)

2022 - American Association Division Series

The winners of the RedHawks/Winnipeg series and the Kansas City/Lincoln series will meet in the best-of-three West Division Championship Series beginning Monday, September 12. The Chicago Dogs won the East Division and will take on the Milwaukee Milkmen, with the Kane County Cougars facing the Cleburne Railroaders in the other division playoff series. The winner of the West Division Championship will meet the winner of the East Division Championship in the American Association Finals, beginning Saturday, September 12.

Series Notes: The RedHawks were 7-5 against Winnipeg in 2022 (3-3 home/4-2 road) and averaged 6.2 runs per game, while allowing an average of 5.4 runs per game. Overall, the RedHawks lead the series 212-185 (.534).

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 6, 2022

RedHawks Finish Second in West Division and Face Goldeyes in First Round of Aapb Playoffs - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.