Monarchs Playoff Bound for Fourth Straight Season

Kansas City, Kan.- The Kansas City Monarchs have announced the game dates and times for the American Association playoffs after an exciting final day of the regular season on Labor Day Monday. The Monarchs clinched a playoff spot back on August 20th but did not know their final seed until completing an 8-5 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Legends Field.

The Kansas City American Association franchise will make a fourth straight playoff appearance beginning Wednesday September 7 at 7:05 pm at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The best-of-three Division Series will shift to Kansas City on Friday September 9 with a first pitch of 6:30 pm at Legends Field in Kansas City. If necessary, a game three would be played Saturday night September 10 at 6:00 pm.

The matchup features the two hottest teams in the American Association. The Saltdogs come into the post season on a roll, needing to win their last three games at Sioux City to claim the final playoff spot in the American Association. Lincoln closed the season going 8-2. Kansas City also dropped their first game of a four-game series over the Labor Day weekend then roared back to win the last three to overtake Fargo-Moorhead on the season's final day, grabbing the #1 seed in the playoffs. The Monarchs finished going 9-1 over their last 10 games, including a perfect 6-0 road trip.

The Monarchs finished with the best record in the American Association at 65-35 while Lincoln would go 49-51 in 2022. The two teams met 12 times this season with the Monarchs holding at 9-3 advantage with a 4-2 record at Lincoln.

The Monarchs will play the first game of the playoff series against the Lincoln Saltdogs Wednesday (9/7) at 7:05 p.m at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:35 pm and the video stream airing on aa baseball.tv.

Tickets to all Monarchs playoff games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

