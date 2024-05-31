RedHawks Drop Series Finale to Goldeyes

May 31, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - A comeback bid by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (11-7) fell just short Friday in a 10-7 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes in a game delayed by rain at Newman Outdoor Field.

Peter Brookshaw went 3-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run - his fifth of the season - in the fourth inning to help the RedHawks make up some ground after going behind 7-0.

On the mound, Brenden Heiss took the loss for the RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead starts a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m. with fireworks to follow the game.

