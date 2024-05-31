Early Offense Leads RailCats to Victory

May 31, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary,IN) The Gary SouthShore were in the middle of a five-game losing streak and welcomed the defending league champions, the Kansas City Monarchs into time. Andres Diaz had his turn into the RailCats rotation and faced fireballer, Will McAffer.

The bats for the home club came out, making some noise against McAffer. The RailCats batted around and plated four runs on five hits, which was capped off by Gio Diaz's RBI double that ran up the right-field line.

The RailCats kept their foot on the gas. After an error by Travis Swaggerty in center, Marcos Gonzalez would score in Carlos Rincon's first of two doubles he hit in the contest, and LG Castillo tacked on another. After two innings at the Steel Yard, the 'Cats led 6-0.

Andres Diaz only needed one. He pitched seven innings, allowed no runs, one hit, one walk, and punched out seven. After Diaz was replaced, the Monarchs scored their only run on a bloop single sent into center by Herbert Iser. Brandon Fields collected his first professional RBI on a two-out triple, and the score was 7-1.

The RailCats would lock it down in the ninth with Nate Alexander punching out the last two hitters and snapping the five-game losing streak. The RailCats are back in action for Wizard Night tomorrow with the former Monarch, Carlos Sanabria, taking the mound with the 'Cats looking to capture a series a game early, first pitch at 6:45 PM.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.