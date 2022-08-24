RedHawks Come Back Late for Win over RailCats

FARGO, N.D. â - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (59-29) scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to flip the script and beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats (37-51) by a score of 10-6 on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. The RailCats gave up 5-1 and 6-3 leads in the loss. 15 of the 16 total runs scored in the game came in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings.

Gary SouthShore opened the scoring with an unearned run in the top of the first inning, when center fielder, Jesus Marriaga drove in the run on a double. However, the game slowed down after that as the two teams were hitless over the next four innings.

The RailCats scored again in the top of the sixth inning on another Marriaga RBI hit, but the RedHawks responded. First baseman Manuel Boscan hit a solo home run to make the score 2-1. Gary SouthShore starter Harrison Francis allowed the run on three hits and three walks in 5.1 innings pitched.

Gary SouthShore scored three more runs in the top of the seventh inning, bouncing RedHawks starting pitcher Kevin McGovern from the game. McGovern allowed three runs (one unearned) on five hits and a walk while striking out seven batters in 6.1 innings pitched. Tanner Riley came into the game in relief and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings.

The momentum in the game shifted after Fargo-Moorhead manager Chris Coste was ejected in the bottom of the seventh inning. The RedHawks scored two runs on an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly to shorten the Gary SouthShore lead to 5-3. RailCats reliever Joel Huertas allowed the two runs on a walk and struck out two batters in 1.2 innings.

A Sam Abbott sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth gave the RailCats some insurance in the top of eighth, but the RedHawks continued the momentum into the bottom of the inning and scored seven runs on five hits, three walks, and an error to take a 10-6 lead. Jack Eisenbarger (2-6) and Julio Vivas allowed the seven runs on a combined five hits and three walks in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Fargo-Moorhead reliever Alex DuBord (2-2) earned the win despite allowing a run on a hit in an inning pitched. Joe Jones pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning and allowed one hit.

The RedHawks and RailCats will continue the series with a 7:02 p.m. game tomorrow night at Newman Outdoor Field.

