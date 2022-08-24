DockHounds Clinch Season Series with Game Two Win

August 24, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, WI. - The Lake Country DockHounds took down the Milwaukee Milkmen in a 12-9 victory Tuesday evening.

In the first inning, Will Kengor and Miguel Gomez homered to give the Milkmen an early, 3-0 lead at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. But Lamar Briggs smashed his 10th home run of the season for two runs in the second for Lake Country. Danny Molinari had a single to put the DockHounds ahead 3-2.

In the third, three runs would come across courtesy of a ground ball by Tristen Carranza and a 2-RBI single by Briggs. Carranza singled and scored Gabriel Noriega to make the score 7-3 for the home team.

Molinari scored one on a sac-fly in the sixth, for his second RBI of the evening. This occurred in the sixth frame.

After Schaffer drove in a run while hit by a pitch, Efrain Contreras added to the scoring barrage with a two-run single. Snider's fielders choice would give Lake Country a 12-3 lead.

Milwaukee would not record another hit or a run until the eighth inning, as Lake Country shut their offense down. But they hit the right pitch as they scored two in the eighth. Hector Sanchez blasted a grand slam to put the Milkmen within three runs. Carlos Diaz would enter and record the save. The final score was 12-9.

Nick Herold recorded his first win in a DockHounds uniform through six complete innings pitched. He gave up three runs and four hits while striking out seven.

The Lake Country DockHounds will wrap up the series against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Wednesday, August 24th. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Sam Matheny will be live on the call from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

For more information on Lake Country DockHounds' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and more, visit the DockHounds' official website at www.dockhounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.