RedBlacks Sign OL Moore, Release WR Stove

February 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

SIGNED:

Global offensive lineman Isaac Moore

HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 299 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-02-25

HOMETOWN: Orebro, Sweden | SCHOOL: Temple

Moore signed with the REDBLACKS ahead of the 2024 season, and spent the year as a member of the practice squad. Selected in the first round, sixth overall, by the Calgary Stampeders in the 2023 CFL Global Draft, Moore attended minicamp with the Green Bay Packers, before spending the season on Calgary's practice squad. He played at Temple from 2018 to 2022, starting at left tackle every year from 2019 on, and earned a single digit number in 2022: a school tradition awarded to those who lead by example on and off the field. The native of Sweden played for the Orebro Black Knights in his home country, while attending Thoren Busines School.

RELEASED:

American receiver Eli Stove

