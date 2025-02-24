Defensive Lineman Julian Howsare Returns to Hamilton

February 24, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has signed free agent American defensive end Julian Howsare.

Howsare, 32, began his Canadian Football League career with the Tiger-Cats in 2018, suiting up for four seasons in Black and Gold before spending the last two years (2023-24) with the Calgary Stampeders.

Last season, the 6-3, 255-pound native of Altoona, Pennsylvania ranked second on the Stampeders with five quarterback sacks while adding 36 defensive tackles. Over the course of his six-year CFL career, Howsare has totaled 196 defensive tackles, 32 quarterback sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles in 97 regular season games. He earned East Division All-CFL honours with the Tiger-Cats in 2022.

Howsare originally signed with the Tiger-Cats in February of 2018 after NFL stints with the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

Before turning pro, Howsare played four years at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where he was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference-West defensive player of the year in 2013 and 2014.

