RedBlacks Recognize 10th Anniversary of First Game at TD Place

July 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS are excited to recognize the 10th anniversary of their first home game at TD Place, which took place on July 18, 2014. This landmark event marks a decade of unforgettable moments, community support, and football excellence.

Reliving the First Game

On July 18, 2014, the Ottawa REDBLACKS played their inaugural home game at the newly renovated TD Place Stadium, securing a thrilling 18-17 victory against the Toronto Argonauts. This game not only marked the return of professional football to Ottawa but also set the stage for the team's future successes.

"On Opening Night we got our occupancy certificate hours before game time. Then we lost our main concessions and biggest washrooms on the north side just before the game, and had to put out an All-Staff call out to sling beers off of forklifts. We were jamming money into empty beer cases. It was chaotic. The last second win certainly helped, and sent everyone home happy. We've come a long way from there," said OSEG CEO Mark Goudie. "Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the REDBLACKS' first game at TD Place is a testament to our incredible journey, and the unwavering support of our fans and the dedication of the best staff in the sports and entertainment industry. We're excited to continue building on our success and creating more unforgettable memories together in the years ahead."

A Decade of Growth and Achievement

Since that first game, the REDBLACKS have grown both on and off the field. Highlights include three Grey Cup appearances, including winning the Cup in 2016. The team's journey over the past decade has been marked by significant milestones and unwavering fan support.

Celebratory Events and Content

The REDBLACKS have been celebrating their 10th anniversary all season long with exciting guest appearances like Henry Burris, live musical performances by Big Wreck, unique merchandise, and engaging activations. The festivities will culminate in an All-Decade Game, featuring the heroes of the past 10 years of Ottawa football. As the REDBLACKS celebrate this significant anniversary, they are also looking forward to the future.

For more information about the anniversary celebrations and to stay updated on all REDBLACKS news, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/ and follow the team on social media.

