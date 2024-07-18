Saskatchewan Roughriders Week 7 - Game Day at a Glance

July 18, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







After a quick trip to the west coast to face the B.C. Lions, the 4-1 Riders are back at Mosaic Stadium, looking meaner and greener than ever as they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the first of their three divisional battles this season. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

Get ready to witness history! Join us on Friday night as your Riders hit the field sporting a fierce new look: the 2024 Rider Nation Alt jerseys and helmet! Everyone knows Green is the Colour, by why should we just stick to one shade? This new look features your new favourite colour: Obsidian Green the darkest shade of green possible before it turns black. It also features accents of the timeless Roughrider Green and the new, vibrant Emerald Green. The new Rider Alternates honor our proud tradition while adding an exciting new twist to a colour we know and love.

Start your game-day fun early at the Coors Light Party in the Park, beginning at 4:30 p.m.! This family-friendly event features KidZone inflatables, face painters, and hair artists who will be giving out free Obsidian and Emerald designs to celebrate the new Riders Alternate Jersey! Rock out all Party in the Park long with local cover band "SourJack" on the Coors Light stage, and 620 CKRM Rider Pep Band. Expect appearances from the 620 CKRM Rider Cheer Team, and Gainer the Gopher, who will also be rocking brand new Rider Nation Alternate threads!

Paint yourself into Rider history! From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. local artist Jason Robins will be painting a mural celebrating the Rider Alternate Logo at Coors Light Party in the Park. Fans of all ages will have a chance to be a part of this exciting new art piece by autographing the painting!

Now that you're decked out head to toe in Obsidian, let's get it memorialized with a signature! From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Riders Quarterback Trevor Harris will be signing autographs at the Coors Light Party in the Park.

You won't want to miss this week's half-time entertainment, starring the 620 CKRM Pep Band and 25 Rider fans who will take to the field in a massive bubble soccer showdown! We'll also have a giant Rider Nation Alternate flag that will be passed through the stands. From Emerald to Obsidian, the more green, the merrier as we cheer the Riders to a win!

Wanting to update your Riders swag collection? The Riders store has you covered! This week's Game Day Exclusive Deal will have you repping the most up-to-date merchandise your Riders store has to offer. Get 25% off the 'Property of' Rider's T-shirt from July 18th to July 20th at the Riders Store in Mosaic Stadium or at Riderstore.ca. Keep your eyes peeled for our next Game Day Special on August 2nd!

$5 pre-game beer is back! The $5 Happy Hour special will apply exclusively to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner, and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the MaxTron, which will countdown Happy Hour all through the pregame, so you don't miss out! Happy Hour beer locations include the south end concourse pop-up locations with additional Happy Hour beer tubs located near the SaskTel, Young's Equipment and Pepsi gates. The offer does not apply to draught beer and will not be available at food concessions, Harvard Media's Studio 620 Lounge or within premium areas, however, fans who arrive for game day a little earlier will have the option to purchase $5 beer at Coors Light Party in the Park starting three hours prior to kickoff.

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium. SGI Safe Ride Ambassadors will be at the Coors Light Party in the Park to remind you of all available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

The Roughriders Foundation 50/50 presented by ISC is back and bigger than ever with some of their best prizes yet, giving you the chance to go the extra yard this Friday with new in-game prizing. For a $10 add-on ticket, fans will be entered to win a 2024 HDK Classic 4 plus custom Riders Golf Cart. Tickets are available every week, with the next draw taking place on August 3rd. There is a new Early Bird prize to be won every game! Better yet, join the Riders Foundation 50/50 Club today and you will never miss a chance to win an Early Bird prize or 50/50 jackpot!

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, onto your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium. We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial video here and have a full FAQ and written tutorial at Riderville.com, just in case!

Water Bottle Refill! It's going to be a HOT one this week, with temperatures expected to hit 30 degrees on Friday. Empty water bottles under 1L are permitted to be brought inside the stadium and water bottle refill stations are located in the south end of the stadium, on either side of the SaskTel MaxTron to help fans stay hydrated.

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan, is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including Southland Mall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and Scarth Street. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring Purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children, can bring in one clear bag sized 12" x 6" x 12" or smaller. More details on the clear bag policy can be found here.

Bike Valet! Whether you arrive at the stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available! The bike valet opens at noon on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that is monitored throughout its hours of operation. Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located by the South-West exterior of the stadium by Gate 1.

Regular Season Week 7

Get ready to get loud, Rider Nation! The boys in Obsidian Green are set to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the first time this season. Don't miss dynamic quarterback Shea Patterson as he takes the field for his third career start with the Green and White. Known for his agility and fearless scrambling, Patterson's play making ability is sure to get you up and out of your seat!

Watch out for running back A.J. Ouellette, who scored two touchdowns last week in B.C., as he looks to bring down the hammer against a 2-4 Bombers squad. Blink and you'll miss him, receiver Samuel Emilus put his foot on the gas last week in B.C., racking up 161 receiving yards.

This 2024 Riders team truly puts the 'special' in special teams. Rolan Milligan Jr. and C.J. Avery are tied for first in the CFL in special teams' tackles (9). Milligan Jr. also leads the league in interceptions (4), is second in pass knockdowns (5), and ranks second in total defensive plays (42). Speaking of takeaways, the Roughriders' high-flying defence has 11 interceptions already - and we're just five games into the season.

