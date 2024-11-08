RedBlacks Mutually Part Ways with Barron Miles

November 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced, today, that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with Defensive Coordinator Barron Miles.

"Barron has served our football club with class and professionalism over the last two seasons," said REDBLACKS Head Coach Bob Dyce. "We thank him for his contributions to our team, and wish him nothing but the best going forward."

Miles was hired by the REDBLACKS on December 5, 2022, and has called the Ottawa defence for the past two seasons.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.