Saddle up for 113th Grey Cup in Calgary

November 8, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Canadian Football League on Friday announced that the Calgary Stampeders will host the Grey Cup in 2026.

The 113th edition of the CFL's championship game will be played at McMahon Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

"We're beyond thrilled to bring the Grey Cup back to Calgary in 2026," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "And of course, we're most excited for Canadian football fans everywhere. Whether you're from the East Coast and you've never experienced the Grey Cup or you're Calgarian and this will be your 50th, we can't wait for you to see what's in store. We were blown away by the Stampeders' bid and we look forward to seeing their incredible vision transformed into reality."

"We thank the CFL, the Board of Governors and Commissioner Randy Ambrosie for this opportunity," said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. "We also thank our partners at the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta and Tourism Calgary for their support in this endeavour and we look forward to working together to host a spectacular Grey Cup.

"Calgary has a longstanding tradition of hosting world-class events and we know the city will rise to the occasion in 2026 and deliver an incredible experience for fans from across the country."

"Tourism Calgary is thrilled to have partnered with the Calgary Stampeders to bid and win the 2026 Grey Cup," said Tourism Calgary CEO Alisha Reynolds. "This event will not only deliver upwards of $50 million economic impact driving big business for our hotels, restaurants and retailers, it will also bring together our love for Canadian football and showcase our Blue Sky City hospitality. We can't wait to welcome fans of all ages from across the country to experience this memorable event."

This will be the sixth time Calgary hosts the Grey Cup - the game was previously played at McMahon in 1975, 1993, 2000, 2009 and 2019.

The Grey Cup game is part of a week-long festival featuring activities for fans of all ages, parties and top-class entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.