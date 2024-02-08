Redbirds Announce 2024 Promotions Schedule

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds announced today their initial 2024 promotional schedule with 14 giveaways for ticketed fans.

This year's promotional schedule features five jersey giveaways, three hat giveaways and a Masyn Winn bobblehead. Some fan-favorite giveaway items returning for the 2024 season include Redbirds Beach Towels and Hawaiian Shirts.

2024 Giveaways

Memphis Redbirds Blanket Friday, March 29 at 3:05 p.m. The Redbirds will launch the 2024 campaign on Good Friday against the Charlotte Knights. The first 1,500 fans will go home with a Memphis Redbirds blanket.

2023 Grizzlies Replica Jersey

Saturday, April 13 at 3:05 p.m. presented by Ghost River Brewing Co. and Supply Chain Solutions. A fan favorite from 2023 returns to the promotional calendar. Fans who missed out on Grizzlies Night in 2023 have a second chance at getting their hands on the 2023 Grizzlies Replica Jersey themed after the Memphis Grizzlies 22/23 City Edition Jersey.

Redbirds Irish Hat

Thursday, April 15 at 6:05 p.m. presented by Silky O'Sullivan's The luck of the Irish will be on the Redbirds side as they take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. A Redbirds hat with an Irish twist will be going to the first 1,500 fans at AutoZone Park

Long Sleeve Hooded Tee

Saturday, April 27 at 3:05 p.m. Stay warm during the chilly Memphis Nights with a lightweight Redbirds Long Sleeve Hooded Tee.

Redbirds Navy Replica Jersey

Saturday, May 18 at 6:35 p.m. Typically reserved for road games, the Memphis Redbirds are bringing their navy button up jerseys to AutoZone Park for fans to enjoy. Featuring the Music Note M, these navy button-up jerseys will go to the first 1,500 fans on Saturday, May 18.

Redbirds Beach Towel

Saturday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m. presented by Welcome to Memphis Dive on in and show your team spirit poolside with the Redbirds beach towel!

Redbirds Soccer Jersey

Saturday, June 22 at 6:35 p.m. Homeruuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuun! Fans attending the Redbirds game on Saturday, June 22 can get their hands on a Redbirds-themed soccer jersey.

Redbirds Patriotic Bucket Hat

Wednesday, July 3 at 6:05 p.m. Celebrate our nation's independence in style with our Patriotic Bucket Hat going to the first 1,500 fans as the Redbirds take on the Nashville Sounds.

Hawaiian Shirt

Friday, July 12 at 7:05 p.m. Mark your calendar, grab your grass skirt and get ready to Hula into AutoZone Park! On Friday, July 12 the first 1,500 fans will receive a Redbirds Hawaiian Shirt, perfect for showing off your team pride with a laid-back twist.

Masyn Winn Bobblehead

Saturday, July 13 at 6:35 p.m. Celebrate a fan-favorite from last season's roster. The first 1,500 fans on Saturday, July 13 will receive a Masyn Winn Bobblehead.

Redbirds Rope Hat

Friday, July 19 at 7:05 p.m. Step up your gameday look with our Memphis Redbirds Rope Hats. The first 1,500 fans will receive one of these vintage-inspired snapbacks.

Redbirds Basketball Jersey

Saturday, July 20 at 6:35 p.m. Honoring the basketball roots of our city's history, the Redbirds will be giving away old school Redbirds-themed basketball jerseys.

Memphis Red Sox Tumbler

Saturday, Aug. 10 at 6:35 p.m. Join the Redbirds as they honor the players of the Negro Leagues. The first 1,500 fans will receive a 20 oz Memphis Red Sox Tumbler.

Jersey to Be Announced

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 6:35 p.m. Stay tuned for more details.

For more information on the Redbirds' upcoming 2024 season, which begins on March 29 against the Charlotte Knights at AutoZone Park, visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available in the coming weeks and months.

