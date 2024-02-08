ACC Baseball Championship Returns to DBAP in 2025, 2027 & 2029

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls and the Atlantic Coast Conference have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park three of the next six years.

Beginning in 2025 and again in 2027 and 2029, the DBAP will once again host the ACC Tournament. The Bull City has hosted the ACC Tournament 13 times, including 11 times at the DBAP, most recently 2023. Additionally, Durham Athletic Park hosted the ACC Tournament in 1984 and 1986. In 2013, the ACC Tournament single-game attendance record of 11,329 was established in a Tobacco Road duel between North Carolina and NC State.

The six-year arrangement announced today by the ACC will alternate the championship tournament locations between Truist Field in Charlotte (2024, 2026, 2028) and Durham (2025, 2027, 2029).

"We are incredibly proud to announce this tremendous package of neutral site championships that will be held in the State of North Carolina, where the league was founded more than 70 years ago," said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D.

"The Durham Bulls are proud to once again welcome our friends at the ACC back to the DBAP for the ACC Baseball Championship," said Tyler Parsons, general manager of the Durham Bulls. "No venue has been the home of the ACC Baseball Championships more frequently than the DBAP. We're excited for the ardent baseball fans of the Triangle, the business support of the tournament, the economic boom for the Bull City and of course, the great competition of the elite baseball teams in the ACC."

The Clemson Tigers claimed the ACC Tournament in 2023, the last time it was hosted by the Bulls. The DBAP also hosted in 2019 (North Carolina), 2018 (Florida State), 2016 (Clemson), 2015 (Florida State), 2013 (North Carolina), 2011 (Virginia), 2009 (Virginia), 1999 (Wake Forest), 1998 (Wake Forest) and in 1996 (Virginia). Durham Athletic Park was the host venue of the ACC Tournament in 1986 (Georgia Tech) and 1984 (North Carolina). "We have a great history of hosting ACC Baseball Championships in Durham. We know the Durham community will be excited to welcome the student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni, and fans as well as showcasing Durham as a championship hub," said Marcus Manning, executive director of the Durham Sports Commission. "A multi-year agreement is a testament to the Durham Bulls' leadership and continued commitment to hosting events that have a positive economic and social impact on Durham and the Triangle region."

"The Durham Bulls Athletic Park is not just a hometown favorite; it's one of Durham's top visitor attractions, generating tens of millions of dollars for the local economy each year. That includes events like the ACC Baseball Championship that injected over $8 million in direct economic impact last year alone," said Susan Amey, president & CEO of Discover Durham. "Discover Durham is thrilled that the DBAP has been selected to host the 2025, 2027 and 2029 ACC Baseball Championships, and we look forward to supporting their efforts. We'll be introducing the sites, sounds and tastes of the Bull City to the teams and attendees. We Durhamites live in the City of Champions; we happen to know a thing or two about monumental championship rivalries."

The ACC has placed at least one team in each of the last 17 College World Series, including both Wake Forest and Virginia in 2023. Wake Forest will begin the 2024 season as the consensus No. 1 team in the country. Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. is a diversified communications company which owns and/or operates WRAL-TV, WRAZ-TV, WRAL-FM, WRAL-HD2, WNGT-CD, WCMC-FM, WCMC-HD1, WDNC-AM, WCMC-HD2, WCMC-HD3, WCLY-AM, WCMC-HD4, Microspace, and WRAL Digital in Raleigh, NC; WILM-TV, WILT-LD and Sunrise Broadcasting in Wilmington, NC; The Durham Bulls Baseball Club, Bull City Hospitality, and Coastal Plain League in Durham, NC; The Holly Springs Salamanders in Holly Springs, NC; The Greenville Yard Gnomes in Greenville, NC; the American Underground startup hub in Durham, NC; and real estate interests including the American Tobacco Historic District in Durham, NC; Rocky Mount Mills in Rocky Mount, NC; MoJud Lofts in Greensboro, NC; and The Thread in Rock Hill, SC.

