2024 Single-Game Tickets On Sale March 2

MOOSIC, PA - Single-game tickets for the 2024 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders season go on sale Saturday, March 2, at 11 A.M. The RailRiders will celebrate the first chance to buy individual game tickets by hosting a Family FunFest at PNC Field on March 2 from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M.

The RailRiders start their 17th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees on March 29 in Buffalo and play their home opener on April 2 against the Syracuse Mets. The 2024 season is slated for 150 games, including 75 at PNC Field.

Individual tickets for any game will be available online only beginning at 11 A.M. on March 2 at swbrailriders.com, including Opening Night, July 4 or any of our great promotional dates.

The Family FunFest will offer big 2024 discounts and prizes.

Beat-the-Clock

Starting at 11 A.M. on March 2, fans can once again Beat-the-Clock and save big on Opening Night tickets at the PNC Field Box Office.

Starting at 11, get Zone C tickets for Opening Night for $1.00 at the box office until 11:59:59 A.M.

From noon until 1 P.M., Opening Night Zone C tickets are just $2.00. From 1-2 P.M., those same tickets will be $3.00 each! This ticket offer is only valid in person at the box office and the ticket discount is limited to eight tickets per person. Ticketing at PNC Field is all digital.

BP & Swing for Savings!

Take your Spring Training cuts with a round of batting practice. All ages are welcome to take some practice hacks in the RailRiders home batting cages.

Fans can Swing for Savings with a great offer on a new full season ticket membership. Take three swings and your highest velocity on our HitTrax will be your discount on a full season membership. Hit a home run and you'll get $150 off a full season ticket plan. A $50 ticket membership deposit is required to Swing for Savings.

CHAMP'S Kids Club Membership Pick-up

CHAMP's Kids Club members can pick up their official membership cards and gifts in the Geisinger Champions Club between 11-2. If you aren't a member of CHAMP'S Kids Club, visit the team's website or sign your kids up during the Family FunFest!

Community Corner

The RailRiders Community Corner will be open will with a great selection of game-worn items, autographs and more. All proceeds from this special edition of the Community Corner will benefit Bake Inclusive, part of PA Inclusive; an agency that provides support services to those with intellectual disabilities and autism, including job placement and training.

Cornhole Tournament

The RailRiders will host a free, 24-team cornhole tournament on the Geisinger Plaza. Teams must pre-register and our double-elimination tournament begins at 11:30 A.M. First place wins a pair of Flex Plan packages. Second place takes home a pair of 4-Pack Mini Plans. Visit swbrailriders.com or follow the RailRiders on social media for more details. (Please note: The tournament field is limited to the first 24 teams that sign-up.)

Scavenger Hunt

Navigate PNC Field searching for clues to find treasure! This can't-miss scavenger hunt will take you around the park and could lead to prizes, memorabilia and special offers if you find your way.

Trivia Challenge

Stop by the Geisinger Champions Club at 11:30 or 12:30 and test your knowledge will the RailRiders Trivia Challenge. Each game will last about 15 minutes, making sure you have time to enjoy everything going on at the ballpark. You'll have the chance to win great prizes, including Yankees gear, gift cards and autographed memorabilia. Each game will consist of three rounds of trivial questions: SWB Baseball, Classic MLB and Name that Tune!

VIP Tours

Get a personal tour and see what we have to offer at PNC Field!

The RailRiders Team Store will be open from 11-2. Plus... New 2024 ballpark food options and beverages will be available for purchase.

Make plans to join us on Saturday, March 2, for the RailRiders Family FunFest at PNC Field! The full 2024 promotional schedule will be released leading up to single-game tickets going on sale March 2. For more information, call (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com.

