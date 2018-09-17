Redbirds, Aldo's Pizza Pies Downtown Hosting Triple-A National Championship Game Watch Party Tomorrow Night

September 17, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds have partnered with the Downtown Aldo's Pizza to host a watch party for tomorrow night's Gildan Triple-A National Championship Game.

Aldo's will have $3 draft beers and $2 domestic bottles starting at 3:00 p.m., and the game against the Durham Bulls (Rays) starts at 6:05 (CT) and will be televised on NBC Sports Network. The Redbirds will have giveaways and prizes for fans all night long.

After winning a second-straight PCL title Saturday night, the 2018 and 2017 Redbirds are the first Memphis professional baseball teams to win back-to-back championships since the Memphis Chickasaws of the Southern Association won consecutive titles from 1952-53.

The Redbirds are piloted by back-to-back PCL Manager of the Year Stubby Clapp, who has been a part of three of Memphis' four PCL titles after also playing on the 2000 team.

The 2018 Redbirds went 83-57 in the regular-season after going 91-50 in 2017. Their 174 wins between the last two regular seasons are the most for a Memphis pro baseball team since winning 174 games in 1933-34.

For more information on the 2018 PCL Champions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

