51s Announce Two-Year PDC with Oakland Athletics

September 17, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Las Vegas 51s News Release





LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas 51s professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) and the Oakland Athletics, member of the American League West Division, announced today a two-year Player Development Contract (PDC), through the 2020 season.

The 51s, on September 3, completed their 36th season in the PCL and final campaign as the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets. The Mets purchased Triple-A Syracuse on October 20, 2017 and will begin play in the International League in 2019.

"We are excited to have the Oakland A's as our new Major League affiliate," 51s President/COO Don Logan said. "I have known Billy (Beane) for a long time and consider him a friend. The relationship with the A's goes back to the 1990's when they played regular season games in Las Vegas (1996).

"The A's have enjoyed great success at the Triple-A level with their minor league system which has been second to none. The new PDC will provide a tremendous environment for the players with the state-of-the-art amenities that will enhance player development with the indoor hitting cages, mounds and workout areas in the Las Vegas Ballpark.

"The proximity with the Bay Area to Las Vegas will also provide the opportunity to move players much easier regarding the roster transactions from the Triple-A to the Major League level. McCarran International Airport has non-stop flights to the numerous PCL markets, as well as the big cities, that enables our team to have the best travel in the 16-team league.

"This will be a great situation for our fans to watch top prospects in the A's system as well as players on Major League rehabilitation assignments showcase their talents in the Las Vegas Ballpark."

Oakland, 90-60 (.600), is currently in second place in the West Division, 4.5 games behind Houston. The A's are 1.5 games behind the Yankees for the first Wild Card playoff spot.

"It is an incredibly exciting time to partner with the Las Vegas 51s," Athletics Executive VP of Baseball Operations Billy Beane said. "Their ownership group is committed to providing a first-class environment for our players, which includes the grand opening of the Las Vegas Ballpark for the inaugural season of our affiliation. We're looking forward to working closely with Don Logan and his staff as we both work towards putting a championship club on the field."

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 17, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.