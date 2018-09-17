OKC Dodgers Announce 2019 Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers have released their 2019 schedule, as the team seeks its fourth division title in five seasons.

The Dodgers begin the 2019 season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and will open play Thursday, April 4 with the team's first-ever meeting with Pacific Coast League newcomer San Antonio.

The home opener will be the first of 14 fireworks nights during the 2019 season, including following every Friday game. The Dodgers will celebrate Independence Day with two straight nights of postgame fireworks July 4-5.

Dodgers field trip days return May 1, May 9 and June 5. All field trip games will begin at 11:05 a.m. with gates opening at 10 a.m.

The Dodgers will continue their popular weekly promotions of $2 Thursdays and Chaparral Energy Family Sundays. Throughout the 2019 home schedule, the Dodgers will have four giveaway dates and four outside entertainment acts. Additionally, there will be eight Braum's® Friends and Family dates, as well as seven All-You-Can-Eat dates. Further details will be released in the future.

The team will again participate in Minor League Baseball's "Es Divertido Ser Un Fan®" initiative in 2019 and take the field as Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City during select games. ¡Celebración Cielo Azul! will take place June 20-23 vs. Memphis Música and July 19-21 vs. Flying Chanclas de San Antonio.

The Dodgers are currently accepting season ticket renewals as well as new full-season, half-season and partial-season ticket packages. Season ticket holders receive many benefits, including free gifts, priority access for playoffs and special events, as well as being eligible for the unused ticket policy.

The Dodgers are also in the middle of the group preferred buyer period, where those who enjoyed an outing at a Dodgers game in 2018 have priority access to book an outing for 2019. New group ticket and hospitality packages will be available to the public beginning Monday, November 5.

The 2019 home schedule is currently available to download at okcdodgers.com and attached to this email. For additional information, call (405) 218-1000 or visit okcdodgers.com.

