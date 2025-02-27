Redband Rally Supports Spokane Riverkeeper

Since its creation in 2017, the Redband Rally Campaign has worked to raise awareness for the Redband Trout and rally the community to protect and keep the Spokane River clean. That effort received a big boost last week, with the Spokane Indians donating over $23,000 from the Redband Rally Fund to the Spokane Riverkeeper.

"We are grateful for all the work done by the Spokane Riverkeeper in support of the Redband Rally," said Spokane Indians Senior Vice President Otto Klein. "This donation gives them the practical tools to continue their mission of restoring and protecting the Spokane River for future generations."

Spokane Riverkeeper will use the latest grant for:

A) 14-foot raft and trailer to be used for on-the-water litter removal and public outreach

B) Heavy-duty trailer to replace the organization's current light-duty trailer, which hauls thousands of pounds of river trash and debris each year

C) Money to fully fund a 'Summer on the Water Intern' who assists with the Riverkeeper's work

D) Pair of inflatable kayaks for on-water outreach in the Spokane Valley during low flows and as a safety measure when engaging the public on the river

"The Spokane Indians have been incredible partners and share our vision of a clean and healthy Spokane River where native fish, like the Redband Trout, can thrive," said Jule Schultz, Waterkeeper for the Spokane Riverkeeper. "We appreciate the team's commitment to this community and their ongoing support of our efforts."

