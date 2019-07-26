Red Wings Re-Sign Dominic Turgeon for One Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday re-signed center Dominic Turgeon to a one-year contract.

Turgeon, 23, posted 20 points (6-14-20), a plus-one rating and 41 penalty minutes while playing in a team-high tying 72 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2018-19. A 6-foot-2, 205-pound center, Turgeon made his season debut with the Red Wings on March 31 vs. Boston and appeared in four NHL contests, averaging 12:35 of ice time.

Selected by Detroit in the third round, 63rd overall, of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Turgeon has skated in nine games with Detroit since debuting in 2017-18 and totaled two PIM. He became the 167th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he debuted on Jan. 14, 2018 at Chicago.

Turgeon has recorded 70 points (26-44-70), a plus-21 rating and 70 PIM in 212 regular season games with Grand Rapids since 2016-17. He shows five points (2-3-5), a plus-one rating and two PIM in 22 postseason tilts and helped the Griffins win the franchise's second Calder Cup in 2017 as a rookie.

Born in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Turgeon spent four full campaigns with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League prior to turning pro. He accumulated 152 points (67-85-152) in 259 regular season games from 2011-16 before notching 18 points (10-8-18) in 45 career playoff games. He helped Portland win the league championship in 2012-13, his first season with the team. Captaining the Winterhawks in 2015-16, Turgeon led the team with career-high totals in goals (36) and points (70) in 72 appearances.

Dominic is the son of former NHL player Pierre Turgeon, who registered 1,327 points (515-812-1,327) in 1,294 career games with six different teams spanning 19 seasons (1987-2007).

