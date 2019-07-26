Griffins Announce Front Office Additions, Promotion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday announced the hiring of Jordyn Moore as season ticket services coordinator and Brendan Cotter as a group sales account executive, along with the promotion of Brittney Whitefield to digital media production coordinator.

Moore spent the last five years working with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship. In addition to providing leadership development and spiritual formation to athletes at colleges in western and southern Michigan, she raised over $200,000 for the organization's work on college campuses and developed a base of over 200 donors. A native of Canton, Mich., Moore earned a bachelor of arts in communication studies with a minor in non-profit administration from Grand Valley State University in 2014 and played two seasons (2010-11, 2013-14) on the Lakers' ACHA women's hockey team.

Cotter graduated from Grand Valley State University in 2019 with a bachelor of arts in advertising and public relations. As a co-leader on Grand Valley's National Student Advertising Competition team, he helped the Lakers tie for first in the 2019 NSAC competition for District 6. Originally from Dearborn, Mich., Cotter worked for the NBA G League's Grand Rapids Drive as a gameday promotions intern during the 2018-19 season.

Hired as a video production intern for the 2018-19 season, Whitefield assisted in all aspects of the Griffins' award-winning digital media production team, including coverage of all community events, the "best of" monthly videos, in-game sponsored videos and in-game open videos. In her new role as digital media production coordinator, she will take on expanded duties within the department. Hailing from Lake Orion, Mich., Whitefield will graduate from Grand Valley State University in December 2019 with a degree in advertising and public relations.

