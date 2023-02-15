Red Wings Announce 50-Degree Guarantee on Opening Day

ROCHESTER, NY - After predicting correctly in 2022, Rochester Red Wings General Manager, a.k.a. the Duke of Doppler, Dan Mason has once again guaranteed that it will be 50 degrees on Opening Day. The Red Wings will open their 2023 campaign on March 31 at 4:05 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PHI), which is slated to be the earliest Opening Day in franchise history. Mason's record is 2-4 in 50-Degree Guarantees having succeeded in 2017, and most recently, in 2022.

"On September 29, 2022, the day after our 2022 season ended, I told my staff that I wanted to be sure to announce our 2023 50-degree guarantee on a day that was at least 50 degrees. After much careful consideration and deep concentration, I told them to plan on releasing our guarantee on February 15th, 2023...they scoffed...even called me a fool...maybe worse. And yet here we are talking about our 50-degree guarantee on a day that could top 60 degrees. YOU'RE WELCOME! So that makes two bold predictions in a row that have come true when you include last year's opener. I'm clearly on a roll and therefore despite what my meteorological critics may say, I'm more confident than ever that it will be at least 50 degrees on March 31 when the Wings take the field."

If the temperature displayed on the ballpark thermometer in right field doesn't reach 50 degrees during the game, all fans in attendance will receive a ticket to any Red Wings home game in April or May during the 2023 season. The historical average high temperature in Rochester on March 31 is ~41 degrees. In 1998, Rochester recorded a historic-high of 83 degrees.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale (online only) on Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. at RedWingsBaseball.com. Signifying the date (2/17), fans can purchase two tickets for $17 in the 200-seating level to any game, including Opening Day, on February 17 by visiting RedWingsBaseball.com. The Box Office will open for in-person and phone orders beginning on Saturday, March 18 at 10 a.m.

Rochester opens the 2023 season with a three-game series against Lehigh Valley (PHI) at home on March 31 at newly-named Innovative Field. Season Seats, group outings, single-game suites, picnics, and flex packs, can be purchased now by calling 585-454-1001. More information about ticket options and the recently released promotional schedule can be found at RedWingsBaseball.com.

