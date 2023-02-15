Ribault Trojans Take Second Straight High School Heritage Classic

February 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Ribault High School Trojans bested the Raines High School Vikings 8-3 in five innings on Wednesday at 121 Financial Ballpark to win the High School Heritage Classic, taking the A. Philip Randolph Cup for the second time in the four-year Classic history.

"I want to congratulate Ribault High School for again winning the A. Philip Randolph Cup and Raines High School on a very hard-played game," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "The Jumbo Shrimp want to sincerely thank everyone who has helped make the High School Heritage Classic a continued success in our club's salute to Black History."

Both teams wore customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms to commemorate the Negro American League team that played in Jacksonville from 1938 until 1942. Ribault High School won the A. Philip Randolph Cup, which honors the legacy of local Civil Rights icon Asa Philip Randolph.

After Raines opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first inning, Ribault plated three in the bottom of the first inning to grab the lead. The Trojans added two more tallies in the second to put some distance between them and the Vikings. Raines scored once in the top of the third, but in the bottom of the frame, Ribault again answered, this time putting two more runs up to make it 7-3. Another run in the fourth set the final margin at 8-3.

The Jumbo Shrimp will play as the Red Caps for select games during the upcoming 2023 season presented by FIS. The club's home opener at 121 Financial Ballpark is on Tuesday, April 4. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or calling 904-358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.