Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Hensville this Year
February 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
It's your lucky day! Play hooky from work and join us for St. Patty's at Hensville on Friday, March 17. Fleetwood's Tap Room and Hensville Park will be open to the public starting at 4 p.m. with March Madness games on the TVs, live entertainment, and yard games. Plus, don't forget about the Irish beers.
Admission to Fleetwood's Tap Room and Hensville Park is free of charge after 4 p.m.
Fleetwood's Tap Room:
Live entertainment by Book That DJ
Irish-inspired menu and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase
Hensville Park:
Live entertainment
Book That DJ | 4 - 6:30 p.m.
Hepcat Revival | 7 - 10 p.m.
Drinks available for purchase in Hensville Park
Additional food and beverage can be purchased inside Fleetwood's Tap Room
Want to start your celebration early? Enjoy an Irish-themed buffet at Fleetwood's Tap Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
Your $30 ticket includes:
Irish-themed buffet
Green pancakes w/ maple syrup
Corned beef hash casserole
Corned beef sandwiches - dark rye bread, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing
Irish potato pancakes
Scrambled eggs
Sausage
Water and Pepsi products
One alcoholic beverage
