Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Hensville this Year

February 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Hensville this year!

It's your lucky day! Play hooky from work and join us for St. Patty's at Hensville on Friday, March 17. Fleetwood's Tap Room and Hensville Park will be open to the public starting at 4 p.m. with March Madness games on the TVs, live entertainment, and yard games. Plus, don't forget about the Irish beers.

Admission to Fleetwood's Tap Room and Hensville Park is free of charge after 4 p.m.

Fleetwood's Tap Room:

Live entertainment by Book That DJ

Irish-inspired menu and specialty cocktails will be available for purchase

Hensville Park:

Live entertainment

Book That DJ | 4 - 6:30 p.m.

Hepcat Revival | 7 - 10 p.m.

Drinks available for purchase in Hensville Park

Additional food and beverage can be purchased inside Fleetwood's Tap Room

Want to start your celebration early? Enjoy an Irish-themed buffet at Fleetwood's Tap Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 31.

Your $30 ticket includes:

Irish-themed buffet

Green pancakes w/ maple syrup

Corned beef hash casserole

Corned beef sandwiches - dark rye bread, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Russian dressing

Irish potato pancakes

Scrambled eggs

Sausage

Water and Pepsi products

One alcoholic beverage

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.