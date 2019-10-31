Record-Setting Capellan Returns to Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes inked their first player to a contract for the 2020 season on Thursday, re-signing right-handed pitcher Victor Capellan.

Capellan was 1-1 with a 3.16 ERA in 2019, finishing second in the American Association with 27 saves and tied for second with 46 appearances. In 42.2 innings pitched, Capellan struck out 53 while allowing just 13 walks and two home runs. The Monte Cristi, Dominican Republic native did not allow an earned run in 37 of his 46 appearances, and posted a 0.45 ERA over his final 19. On July 23rd, Capellan struck out two during a scoreless top of the ninth to close out the North Division's victory at the American Association All-Star Game in St. Paul. At the end of the season, Capellan was traded to the Atlantic League's York Revolution where he had a 1.69 ERA in 11 more appearances and helped York reach the playoffs.

"I'm glad to have Victor back for 2020," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He's coming off a tremendous season. Victor has been one of the most reliable relievers since entering the American Association, and as an organization, we have been very fortunate to have him."

Capellan shattered three major records during the course of last season, beginning with his 38th save in a Goldeyes' uniform on June 11th at Gary SouthShore. The save passed Steve Thomas for the franchise career total. On July 8th versus St. Paul, Capellan set the American Association's all-time mark for appearances with his 221st, and pushed the benchmark to 242 by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Capellan's 27 saves established a new Goldeyes' single-season record, eclipsing the 22 notched by Oscar Montero in 2004 and Capellan himself in 2018.

Capellan is entering his 13th season of professional baseball, and will be just the sixth pitcher in Goldeyes' history to spend a fifth year with the club. The 30-year-old is 29-29 lifetime with 71 saves and a 3.55 ERA in 416 career appearances, all of them in relief. Capellan has struck out 572 batters in 509.1 career innings (26 per cent strikeout rate) and is one of the eight Goldeyes to play for both the 2016 and 2017 American Association championship teams. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound right-hander was originally signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as an international free agent in 2007, and reached the Triple-A level in 2012 where he helped the Pacific Coast League's Reno Aces win the Triple-A National Championship.

American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins in early May.

Notes: Capellan appeared in all 12 of the Goldeyes' postseason victories from 2016-17, and closed out the clinching Game Five of the 2017 American Association Championship Series on September 20th versus Wichita...Capellan tied for second in Wins Above Replacement among American Association relief pitchers in 2019 (1.1)...during Capellan's 242 American Association appearances, his team has a .707 winning percentage (171-71)...heading into 2020, Capellan has two other significant records within reach...Capellan's 64 saves are third on the American Association career list with Kris Regas (70) ranking first and Chris Thompson (65) second...Capellan is also fourth on the Goldeyes' career appearances list (156)...Winnipeg native Donnie Smith's 206 appearances rank first, both for the Goldeyes and the Northern League...Brendan Lafferty (166) and Zach Baldwin (157) rank second and third respectively...Smith (1998, 2000-06), Dan Guehne (1996-2000), Baldwin (2008-12), Andrew "Ace" Walker (2008-12), and Chris Salamida (2010-14) are the other five pitchers to have spent five seasons with the Goldeyes

