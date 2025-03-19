Record Crowd Expected as the Spirit Celebrates Challenge Cup Win and Kicks off Home Slate in Style

After becoming Challenge Cup Champions and starting off the regular season with a win over the Houston Dash, Leicy Santos and the Washington Spirit are back at Audi Field this Saturday, March 22 for the first time since last fall's epic semifinal penalty kick victory over rival Gotham FC. With 2024 MVP Temwa Chawinga and the Kansas City Current coming to town, fans can expect an explosive match on the pitch and an entertaining experience off it with the introduction of the pre-match Spirit Tailgate, a revamped Spiritville, and a halftime performance from Adam Pastel.

Before Gates Open

New for the 2025 season, fans can kick off their matchday at the Spirit Tailgate located outside Gate A starting three hours before kickoff. Fans can enjoy a live DJ, yard games, and food trucks including Pop-Poutine and The Inside Scoop.

Also new this year, fans who purchased the Ticket & a Drink bundle can choose either a 196 Vodka Seltzer (Grapefruit, Lemon), Soul Mega Beer (American Pale Ale), or Corner Water from Sandlot Bar. These drinks must be redeemed at the Spirit Tailgate, and fans are not permitted to bring them inside Audi Field.

The Spirit Squadron and supporters will meet up at Solace Outpost in Navy Yard before marching to the match at 6:15 p.m. All fans are invited to join in the march as the supporters will do a lap around the concourse before taking their places behind the north goal.

Inside Audi Field

Gates open at 6 p.m., and the first 10,000 fans into the stadium will receive a Spirit schedule poster while supplies lasts. Crush Funk Band will also welcome fans into the stadium, rocking the Spirit Stage just inside Gate A.

Returning to the East Concourse, Spiritville will feature face painters, a soft play area for tots, a poster-making station and the always-popular EA FC Lounge, as well as multiple photo moments. Fans will also be able to see the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup, which the Spirit won after a penalty shootout against the Orlando Pride earlier this month.

Spirit Shop Debuts

While Rebeca Bernal and Narumi Miura will look to make their Audi Field debuts on the field, a slew of new merch will be available exclusively at the match. In addition to the new Shockwave kits and anthem jacket, fans in attendance will be the first to shop the latest collection featuring Spirit Green sweatshirts, new trucker hats and more. Saturday's item of the match is the Spirit Green Rugger Sweater available in unisex adult sizing for $100.

Ticketed fans will receive an exclusive invite via email to shop online and pick up at the stadium starting Monday afternoon. Fans have until Thursday at 3 p.m. to place their order.

As always, Season Ticket Members can receive a ten percent discount on jerseys and a 15 percent discount on everything else. To learn more about membership benefits, click here.

Prior to Kickoff

Before the match kicks off, the Spirit will recognize former player Nicole Barnhart who retired after the 2024 season. The legendary goalkeeper, who won two Olympic gold medals with the U.S. Women's National Team, now serves as the Spirit's Assistant Goalkeeper Coach.

Melissa Schulman, Senior Vice President of Government and Public Affairs at CVS Health, and Katrina Owens, Executive Director at DC SCORES, will serve as honorary captains for the home opener. The Star-Spangled Banner will be sung by Rachel Ferguson, while Washington Mystics star Aaliyah Edwards will lead the supporters in the "RISE UP, DC" chant.

Tickets Still Available

Tickets are selling fast with Saturday's game expected to smash the Spirit's record for home opener attendance set just last season. Fans can buy tickets here, explore premium options here or contact the Spirit's Ticketing Department at 202-536-5999.

Full Season Ticket Memberships and Half Season Ticket Memberships are also still available for the 2025 season. Members receive the best pricing for home matches, merchandise discounts, an annual membership gift and more. Visit WashingtonSpirit.com/season-memberships for more information.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide.

Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience. For more information on Audi Field's bag policy, please click here.

Transportation

Parking will be made available for guests at the GEICO Parking Garage on 1500 South Capitol Street SE, Washington, DC, 20003. The garage will open at 3 p.m. and will close approximately one hour after the event. There will be 600 spaces available on a first come, first served basis and will cost guests $50. No tailgating will be allowed and only credit/debit is accepted.

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.

