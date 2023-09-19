Record-Breaking Birds

WINDSOR, Colo. -- The 2023 version of the Northern Colorado Owlz were a lot like Bonnie and Clyde, or John Dillinger.

Good at stealing.

In 95 games this season, the Owlz stole a Pioneer League record 178 bases. That's almost two stolen bases per game. They were caught just 48 times on the season, meaning the team had a success rate of 78.7 percent.

In all, six Owlz tallied double-digit steals in 2023.

Infielder Payton Robertson was the ringleader for the birds' stolen base crew in 2023, swiping 62 bags to set a Pioneer League record of his own. That total bested former Rockies outfielder Tom Goodwin's 60 stolen bases, set in 1989.

Caught stealing just six times all year, Robertson stole bases at a better than 90 percent clip over the course of the season.

Check back as we chronicle all the records the Owlz broke in 2023!

