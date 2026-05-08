RECAP: Toronto FC vs Atlético Ottawa: May 5, 2026
Published on May 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa YouTube Video
Watch the highlights as eight-time champions Toronto FC of the MLS host reigning CPL champions Atlético Ottawa in a high-stakes TELUS Canadian Championship clash. -- : OneSoccer
Check out the Atletico Ottawa Statistics
Canadian Premier League Stories from May 8, 2026
- Cavalry FC Appoints Jack Hadley as Head of Goalkeeping - Cavalry FC
- Cavalry Play in Langford this Weekend in the TELUS Canadian Championship - Cavalry FC
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