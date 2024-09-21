Rebecca Allen Injury Update

Phoenix Mercury

Rebecca Allen Injury Update

September 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release


PHOENIX - Mercury forward Rebecca Allen underwent successful surgery to address a lingering back injury this week. Allen, who will begin her rehabilitation process next week, is expected to make a full recovery. She will miss the entire postseason.
