Rebecca Allen Injury Update

September 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - Mercury forward Rebecca Allen underwent successful surgery to address a lingering back injury this week. Allen, who will begin her rehabilitation process next week, is expected to make a full recovery. She will miss the entire postseason.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 21, 2024

Rebecca Allen Injury Update - Phoenix Mercury

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.