Atlanta Dream WNBA Playoffs First Round Schedule Set
September 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA - The WNBA has announced the schedule for the First Round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, where the No. 8 seed Atlanta Dream will take on the No. 1 seed New York Liberty. Please see the schedule below:
Game Date Home Team Away Team Time (ET)
TV
1 Sunday, Sept. 22 New York Atlanta 1:00 p.m. ESPN
2 Tuesday, Sept. 24 New York Atlanta 7:30 p.m. ESPN
3* Thursday, Sept. 26 Atlanta New York TBD ESPN2
*if necessary
