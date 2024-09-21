Atlanta Dream WNBA Playoffs First Round Schedule Set

September 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The WNBA has announced the schedule for the First Round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs, where the No. 8 seed Atlanta Dream will take on the No. 1 seed New York Liberty. Please see the schedule below:

Game Date Home Team Away Team Time (ET)

TV

1 Sunday, Sept. 22 New York Atlanta 1:00 p.m. ESPN

2 Tuesday, Sept. 24 New York Atlanta 7:30 p.m. ESPN

3* Thursday, Sept. 26 Atlanta New York TBD ESPN2

*if necessary

