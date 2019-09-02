Ready for the Playoffs; Quakes Win Finale on Monday

September 2, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes finished the regular season by snapping a three-game skid, coming from behind to defeat the Inland Empire 66ers on Monday afternoon by a final score of 4-3.

Marcus Chiu sent the Quakes into the postseason with some momentum, as he collected a pair of run-scoring hits, including his 14th homer of the year, which eventually turned into the game-winner.

Trailing 1-0 in the first, Rancho scored three unearned runs to take the lead for good.

First baseman Devin Davis dropped a Miguel Vargas pop-up, which should have ended the inning. Instead, with two on and two away, Dillon Paulson singled home two, then scored on a Chiu RBI hit, making it 3-1 after just one inning against Inland Empire starter Cristopher Molina (2-6).

Quakes' starter Jose Martinez (3-0) was solid over six innings, allowing just two runs on five hits with five strikeouts to notch the win.

Chiu homered off Aaron Hernandez in the seventh, giving the Quakes some insurance at 4-2.

They'd need that run, as Connor Strain got taken deep in the eighth, as Jordyn Adams went yard to make it 4-3.

In the ninth, Austin Drury worked around a two-out walk for his first Cal League save of the year.

The Quakes (81-57, 40-30) complete the regular season with the second-highest win total in franchise history (81) and begin the Cal League Playoffs on Wednesday in Lake Elsinore at 6:00pm.

The Storm will host games one and two, with game three coming back to LoanMart Field on Friday, September 6th at 7:05pm.

The Storm will host games one and two, with game three coming back to LoanMart Field on Friday, September 6th at 7:05pm.

California League Stories from September 2, 2019

