Giants Beat Ports 7-1, Earn Playoff Berth

September 2, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Stockton Ports' season came to an end on Monday afternoon at Excite Ballpark, while the San Jose Giants' season got extended to a best-of-five series with the Visalia Rawhide. San Jose, needing either a win or a Modesto Nuts loss to clinch a playoff berth, handed the Ports a 7-1 loss to close out the 2019 regular season. San Jose will host the first two games in a best-of-five series with Visalia beginning on Wednesday for the right to play for the California League championship.

San Jose got off to a fast start early as Diego Rincones hit a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the first. After a David Villar single, Courtney Hawkins delivered a two-run blast that gave the Giants a 3-0 advantage.

Stockton got its lone run of the game in the top of the third. With runners at the corners and one out, Austin Beck hit what looked to be a double-play ball to shortstop Manuel Geraldo. Geraldo stepped on second but then made an errant throw to first, an error that allowed Nico Giarratano to score from third and make it a 3-1 contest.

Giants starter Tristan Beck (3-2) survived a bases-loaded jam with one out in the sixth and went on to toss seven strong innings, picking up the win after allowing the one run on seven hits while striking out six.

Ports starter Xavier Altamirano (5-13) saw two errors committed behind him in the fifth inning that put two men aboard. With two on and two out, Heath Quinn hit a three-run homer to left that extended the Giants lead to 6-1. Altamirano would suffer the loss, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out one.

San Jose added a run in the seventh as Peter Bayer gave up a two-out RBI triple to Geraldo that made it a 7-1 ballgame.

Angel Duno pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Stockton. Camilo Doval and Patrick Ruotolo worked a scoreless eighth and ninth, respectively, for San Jose to close out the ballgame.

The Stockton Ports would like to thank the fans and community for their support in 2019. The 2020 schedule, which features the California League All-Star Game at Banner Island Ballpark, as well as ticket packages for the upcoming season, are available now by contacting the front office at (209) 644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.