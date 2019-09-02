Playoff Hopes Remain Intact After 6-5 Win

MODESTO, CA. - Jake Scheiner helped power a 6-5 come-from-behind victory for the Modesto Nuts over the Visalia Rawhide on Sunday night at John Thurman Field.

With the win, the Nuts (65; 74; 35-34) remain 0.5 games back of the Giants for the final playoff spot. The Nuts need a win and a Giants loss to get into the playoffs.

After the Rawhide (82-53; 38-31) jumped on the board with two runs in the first, Jake Scheiner recorded the first of his three hits with a RBI triple in the first inning.

Jancarlos Cintron drove home two runs with a double in the third inning to give the Rawhide a brief 4-1 lead.

In the third, the Nuts battled back to tie the game against the Rawhide starter Ryan Weiss (L, 1-2). Scheiner recorded his second hit when he launched a two-run double with two outs. David Sheaffer tied the game with a RBI single.

In the fifth, the Nuts took the lead when Connor Kopach doubled home the go-ahead run. Julio Rodriguez smashed a solo home run in the sixth. Joe Rizzo recorded four singles while scoring twice.

Clay Chandler started the game and battled through four inning while allowing four runs on six hits. Collin Kober (W, 4-2) heaved two scoreless and hitless innings. Despite allowing a RBI double in the eighth, Ray Kerr (S, 4/4) worked the final three innings while striking out five to secure the Nuts' victory.

The Nuts wrap up the regular season on Monday at 2:05 against the Rawhide. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 5:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

