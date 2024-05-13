Reading Royals 19th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament on Monday, October 14

Reading, PA - Grab your clubs and help the Reading Royals kick off the 2024-25 season in a charity-based golf outing this Fall presented by Supreme Ceilings. The Reading Royals Charity Golf Tournament is taking place on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at Heidelberg Country Club (1 Country Club Drive, Bernville, PA). Entering its 19th season, the Swing into the Season Tournament features Royals players, coaches, administrative staff and Slapshot as fans help the team kick off the season with a fun outing. The event includes lunch, raffle prizes, green fees, golf cart, etc.

"Slapshot Charities" provides assistance to charitable organizations throughout Reading and the surrounding area serving underprivileged and disadvantaged youth and their families through fundraising activities, charitable drives related to the provision of educational and recreational opportunities for children and carry on and promote charitable grants or donations as well as educational activities related to, or which may assist the accomplishment of such purposes.

"We are excited once again to bring the fans and team together for the Royals charitable golf outing," said Team President David Farrar. "The event is always a wonderful opportunity for fans to meet and interact with the players they'll see on the ice in October."

The tournament sold out in advance the last two years so don't delay!

Contact Amanda Eckert ([email protected]) with any questions relating to sponsorship opportunities.

Contact Erik Jesberger ([email protected]) with any additional questions.

Schedule of Events - Mon., Oct. 14, 2024 *Rain or Shine

8:30-9:30 a.m. - Registration/Light Breakfast

9:30 a.m. - Shotgun Scramble

1:00 p.m. - Prizes/Lunch

Throughout the Outing - Putting Contest, Mulligans, Closest to the Pin on Par 3s, Long Drive Contest

More about Slapshot Charities:

Slapshot Charities is the charitable arm of the Reading Royals which participates in numerous community service events annually benefiting many local charities and organizations. The organization provides the team with the opportunity to run fundraising, sponsorships, donations, raffles, auctions, charity events, and programs. To date, Slapshot Charities distributed over $1.7 Million in cash, merchandise and tickets to school children and various fundraisers throughout Pennsylvania.

Moreover, Slapshot Charities has also assisted community organizations with their own fundraising efforts over the past two years by donations of Reading Royals merchandise, such as jerseys, and tickets.

Slapshot Charities continues to strive toward making a difference in the community. We continue to raise money for new charities as well as continue our commitment toward inspiring our community. The Reading Royals Organization will continue to expand its level of commitment.

2024-25 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

