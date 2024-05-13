Mavericks to Face Toledo Walleye in Western Conference Finals

May 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - After winning eight of a possible nine postseason games in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the Kansas City Mavericks begin the Western Conference Finals against the Toledo Walleye this Friday in Toledo, Ohio.

The Western Conference Finals will be a 3-4 format, with Games 1-3 played in Toledo and Games 4-7 at Cable Dahmer Arena.

2024 Western Conference Finals, Kansas City Mavericks vs. Toledo Walleye:

Game 1: Friday, May 17, 6:15 CT, at Toledo.

Game 2: Saturday, May 18, 6:15 CT, at Toledo.

Game 3: Monday, May 20, 6:15 CT, at Toledo.

Game 4: Friday, May 24, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 5*: Saturday, May 25, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 6*: Monday, May 27, 4:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

Game 7*: Wednesday, May 29, 7:05 PM, Cable Dahmer Arena.

*if necessary

Kansas City swept the Tulsa Oilers in four games in the Mountain Division Semifinals, then defeated the Idaho Steelheads in five games in the Mountain Division Finals to advance to the Western Conference Finals. This series marks the Mavericks first time in the Conference Finals during their tenure in the ECHL.

The Western Conference Finals are the third round of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The winner of the conference finals will advance to the Kelly Cup Finals, where they will face the Eastern Conference champions.

Tickets for the Western Conference Finals at Cable Dahmer Arena will go on sale on Tuesday at 10 AM at 816-252-7825 or kcmavericks.com/tickets.

