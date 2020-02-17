Razorback Tickets Go On-Sale February 18th at 6:00pm Only at TRAVS.Com

LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball Team is set to return to Dickey-Stephens Park for the 11th time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 as they will host the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. First Pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

Tickets for the April 29th Razorback game will go on-sale February 18, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Tickets will be available only at www.TRAVS.com.

General Admission tickets including berms, bleachers and standing room are $15, Reserved Seats sell for $18 and Box Seats are $20. Fans that purchase tickets for berms and standing room are allowed to bring blankets and folding chairs to the game.

Arkansas Razorback baseball season ticket holders should note that the game at Dickey-Stephens Park is a single game ticket and is not included in the Baum-Walker Stadium season ticket package.

